Three arrested on meth, heroin trafficking charges

The Habersham Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Wednesday that led to the discovery of trafficking amount of heroin, methamphetamine, and other related items.

The Habersham Sheriff’s Office requested the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office to assist with the narcotics investigation.

The following arrests were made: Eric Lee Martin, 27, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a controlled substance, Trafficking heroin, Failure to stop for stop sign; Tyler Lee Gibson, 23, Possession of methamphetamine, Trafficking heroin; Brianne Marie Ross-Rummel, 21, Possession of methamphetamine, Trafficking heroin.

All of the suspects were booked in the Habersham County Jail.