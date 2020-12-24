Two men injured after being ejected from an ATV

Body

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, two men were injured when they were thrown from an ATV on Popular Creek Trail.

Habersham County Engines 13, Medic 16 & 21, Battalion 1 and Captain 1 responded to Daniel’s Road and found two adult males – one mid 20s and one mid 50s – who were ejected from a Polaris Rzr that had flipped multiple times. Both patients transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville as Level 1 Trauma Alerts, one patient critical, and one with serious injuries.

“Unfortunately like Thanksgiving, we are starting the holidays off with another tragic accident, please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers, as well as our personnel, who continue to work hard during these very difficult and unprecedented times,” said Chad Black, Habersham County Emergency Services Director.