Tallulah Falls’ Katy Corbett celebrates with teammate Veronaye Charlton during the second half of Friday’s game. Corbett hit 10 3-pointers to set a school record.

Katy Corbett torched the nets with six 3-pointers in the first half, and she had a clear goal for the second half. “I need to get 10,” the Tallulah Falls senior said, noting that her mother…