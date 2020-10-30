Dacula flexes muscles, downs Raiders

Habersham Central’s Alex Aaron leads a tackle of a Dacula ballcarrier during Friday’s game. LILLIAN VANTASSEL/Special

Habersham Central's Patrick Tedder and Austin Wood look to bring down a Dacula runner on Friday night. LILLIAN VANTASSEL/Special

Buford looked to be the class of Region 8-6A this year, but Dacula has something to say about that. The Falcons dominated from the opening kickoff Friday night on the way to a 50-14 win over…