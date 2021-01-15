Gailey returns home with coaching likely in rear-view mirror

Chan Gailey of Clarkesville coaches Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins earlier this season. Gailey left the Dolphins Jan. 6 ending what could be his last coaching stop. ALLEN EYESTONE/Courtesy of Palm Beach Post

Chan Gailey thought he was done coaching two other times, so maybe this is not the end of his long career in football. But it might be the end. The Clarkesville resident has coached…