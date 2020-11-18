Habersham Central homecoming football results

Body

When the lights went out during the second half, briefly covering John Larry Black Field in darkness, the Raiders had already turned the lights out on their homecoming opponents.

Habersham Central ran around, over and through the Central Gwinnett Black Knights on Tuesday night, trouncing the visitors for a dominating 62-14 win.

It was the second-most points scored in a game by the Raiders in school history, as Joshua Pickett and Jackson Clouatre racked up three touchdowns each to lead the way..

Austin Wood had three interceptions in a game for the second time this season as the Raiders’ defense put their offense on short fields on the way to 48 first-half points.

More importantly, the Raiders (5-4, 3-2) wrapped up a postseason berth in advance of the regular-season finale at Shiloh at 2 p.m. Saturday.

At halftime, defensive end Tanner Wade was named homecoming king alongside queen Preslee Hix.

Read more about the dominating homecoming win in the weekend edition of The Northeast Georgian.