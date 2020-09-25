Habersham Central senior Kivett leads Raider runners

Andrew Kivett (running in front) leads Habersham Central’s cross country team in several different ways this season.

Along with being its top finisher in each race, he also leads stretches (below foreground) and takes time to help teammates become better runners too.

Running has always come naturally for Andrew Kivett. A soccer player as a child, Kivett said he remembers his parents praising his talent for running that he didn’t fully realize until his high…