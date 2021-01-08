Habersham Central swimmers prepare for state

Habersham Central swimmers (from left) Haydn Tatum, Obed Miranda Harrigan, Matt Cochran and Josh Martinez have qualified for the state meet in all relay events, including the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle. RANDY CRUMP/Special

Habersham Central’s varsity swim team closed out the home portion of its regular season schedule on Jan. 2, as they hosted 11 schools and recognized seniors at the Habersham Central Invitational. …