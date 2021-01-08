Habersham Central wrestlers pin Stephens in rematch

Six Raider wrestlers brought home top-four finishes at the Stephens County Arrowhead Classic in December. Pictured are (from left) Lukas Ricci (1st, 285-pound weight class), Dalton King (1st, 220-pound weight class), Colby Watson (3rd, 170-pound weight class), Eli Pilgrim (2nd, 145-pound weight class), Max Fierro (4th, 113-pound weight class) and Zachary Chitwood (2nd, 106-pound weight class).

Habersham Central’s wrestlers avenged an early-season loss to Stephens County, as they downed the Indians 52-27 on Tuesday to move their duals record to 12-5 this season. “That was a very…