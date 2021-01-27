Habersham's 7th grade girls top Rabun County for title
Emyrie Combs attacks the basket during the seventh grade girls championship game held at Franklin County last Saturday. Combs poured in 15 points in the Lady Raiders’ 31-25 victory over Rabun County. SHANE SCOGGINS/Franklin County Citizen
Habersham County’s seventh grade girls team capped off a nearly-perfect season last Saturday, as they took down Rabun County 31-25 to be crowned the Northeast Georgia Independent Athletic…
