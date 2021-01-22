Lady Raiders coach Bradley still having fun after 500 wins

-
Lady Raiders head coach Bill Bradley reached his 500th career basketball coaching win Tuesday night in Habersham’s victory over Central Gwinnett. Bradley’s career has spanned 31 years and three states, and he attributes his success to the players, coaches and administrators he’s worked with.
When the buzzer sounded to seal Habersham Central’s 52-36 win over Central Gwinnett Tuesday night, it also gave Lady Raiders head coach Bill Bradley his 500th career victory.
“[Tuesday] night…
