Lady Raiders wrap successful season with Sweet 16 loss

Habersham Central's girls basketball players (from left) Kyia Barrett, Addie Penick (5), Taylor Wade, Liz Pollitt and Nyke Brown celebrate a 3-pointer by Penick in the opening round of the state playoffs. Penick was fouled and went on to convert a four-point play.

Despite advancing to the Sweet 16 in the state tournament for the second time in school history, the Lady Raiders’ run in the state playoffs ended at Kell last Friday with a 50-32 defeat. “We…