Raider boys hoops season ends in heartbreaker

  • Malachi Dooley finishes between two defenders last Friday night against Central Gwinnett. The Raiders needed Dooley’s heroics down the stretch again in Tuesday night’s rematch, as he hit the game-winner at the buzzer.
    Malachi Dooley finishes between two defenders last Friday night against Central Gwinnett. The Raiders needed Dooley’s heroics down the stretch again in Tuesday night’s rematch, as he hit the game-winner at the buzzer.
   A night after needing late-game heroics from Malachi Dooley to get past Central Gwinnett for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday, Habersham Central’s season ended Wednesday night in a…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.