Raider boys soccer ices Dacula, Lady Raiders lose a close one

-
Habersham Central’s Ellis Wallace notched a hat trick Tuesday night, including two goals in overtime, against Dacula.
-
Habersham Central’s Anna LaBarbera gets past Dacula defenders Tuesday night.
Overtime was the last thing anyone at Raider Stadium on Tuesday night wanted to see.
With players, coaches and fans trying to feel their limbs in the freezing cold and the field frozen by…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.