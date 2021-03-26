Raider boys soccer stops Buford, stays on track for playoffs

Nykerrah Brown dives to smother a shot from a Buford forward during Tuesday night’s contest. Brown recorded several saves to keep the Lady Raiders within striking distance in the first half. Habersham Central’s boys soccer team held serve in the quest for one of Region 8-6A’s playoff spots, as they downed visiting Buford 2-0 Tuesday night. Entering the game, HCHS held the last… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.