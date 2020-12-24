Raider Champions League creates shooting stars

Members of the Raider Champions League take a photo with volunteers from the Lady Raiders basketball team. The league was started by Judy Thompson, a special education teacher at North Habersham Middle School, with the goal of allowing participants to have fun and participate equally in the game of basketball. JUDY THOMPSON/Submitted

Each Saturday at North Habersham Middle School (NHMS), the gym comes alive for a couple of hours with the sound of bouncing basketballs, whistles and cheers from the crowd while the Raider…