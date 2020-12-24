Raider Champions League creates shooting stars

-
Members of the Raider Champions League take a photo with volunteers from the Lady Raiders basketball team. The league was started by Judy Thompson, a special education teacher at North Habersham Middle School, with the goal of allowing participants to have fun and participate equally in the game of basketball. JUDY THOMPSON/Submitted
Each Saturday at North Habersham Middle School (NHMS), the gym comes alive for a couple of hours with the sound of bouncing basketballs, whistles and cheers from the crowd while the Raider…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.