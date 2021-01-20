Raider wrestlers take second in area duals

Habersham Central’s Eli Pilgrim prepares to flip his Winder-Barrow opponent on the way to a pinfall victory during Saturday’s area duals.

Habersham Central’s Dalton King (right) has his opponent under control.

Habersham Central’s Ethan Watson (right) locks in a hold Saturday against Winder-Barrow.

Habersham Central’s wrestlers put on a show for the home crowd Saturday, pulling out two close matches by one point each and finishing second in the area duals meet. “We were ecstatic about…