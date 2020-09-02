Raiders get dress rehearsal

-
Simarcus Burney gains a few yards after contact during the Raiders' intrasquad scrimmage Aug. 27. Photos by TOM ASKEW/Special
Josh Pickett scrambles during the scrimmage.
Jarrod White intercepts a pass during the scrimmage.
Carson Parker fakes to Braydon Henslee during the intrasquad scrimmage.
After a summer of changes and unusual practice methods, Habersham Central’s football players finally got to hit someone else – only it was themselves.
The Raiders held an Orange-Blue…
