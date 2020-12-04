Raiders keep rolling, win double-overtime thriller

Malachi Dooley looks to finish over a defender in the Raiders’ season-opener against Lumpkin County. Dooley led HCHS Tuesday night with 31 points in the double-overtime victory that got the Raiders off to their first 4-1 start since 2011-12.

The last time Habersham Central was 4-1, most of the players on its roster were in elementary school. However, the Raiders managed to pull off the feat for the first time since the 2011-12 season…