Raiders moving on after Buford series

  • Austin Jones (11) delivers a pitch to Central Gwinnett’s Justin Johnson during a recent home game. In game one against Buford, Jones held the Wolves’ bats at bay to keep the Raiders in the game heading into the sixth inning.
    Austin Jones (11) delivers a pitch to Central Gwinnett’s Justin Johnson during a recent home game. In game one against Buford, Jones held the Wolves’ bats at bay to keep the Raiders in the game heading into the sixth inning.
   After a rainout last Wednesday, the Raider baseball team dropped both games of a Friday night doubleheader with Buford 10-1 and 13-0.     “To me, playing a three game series against a great team…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.