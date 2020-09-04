Raiders take the field Friday as uncertain season begins

Habersham Central players (from left) Zane Hester, Patrick Tedder, Butch Cassidy, Simarcus Burney and Jonathan Adams watch intently from the sidelines during the intrasquad scrimmage last week. The first real game is Friday night when the Raiders host Madison County to open the season. TOM ASKEW/Special

A season unlike any other begins tonight, as Habersham Central’s Raiders take the field against Madison County. With some games for opening week being cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreaks –…