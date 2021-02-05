Respress charging Tallulah Falls' historic defense

  • Simeon Respress has etched his name into TFS’ record books in more ways than one this season. The senior guard holds the single-season charges record. Respress is a key for the Indians’ record-setting defensive attack, as he usually checks opponents’ best perimeter players.
   For many high school basketball coaches, getting players to buy in on defense can sometimes be a chore. But for Talulah Falls’ boys head coach Cody Coleman, that hasn’t been an issue this season. …

