Stephens County pulls away from Habersham County late

By (not verified) on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Subhead By Marcus Etienne

Habersham Central’s Joshua Pickett is brought down after a run by Stephens County’s D.J. Hampton (60) and Bryson Trimier (9) during Friday’s game. TOM ASKEW/Special

The Habersham Central Raiders couldn’t defend bragging rights for Currahee Mountain last Friday night. After winning the showdown with the Stephens County Indians for the first time since 1996…