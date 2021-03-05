Tallulah Falls baseball keeps hot start going

TFS starting pitcher Aubrey Higgins celebrates during his complete game against Bethlehem Christian Academy on Tuesday. CODY ROGERS/Staff

TFS catcher Chathan Clouatre safely slides into home after a passed ball during Wednesday night’s game against Riverside Military Academy.

Tallulah Falls’ baseball team continued its hot streak Wednesday, crushing the Riverside Military Academy Eagles 12-4 for the third win in their first four games of the season. Starting pitcher…