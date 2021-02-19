Tallulah Falls boys bring home first region championship

Tallulah Falls captured its first region championship in program history Wednesday night, beating George Walton 64-47. Pictured are (front) Kale Corbett, (back from left) head coach Cody Coleman, assistant coach Lowell Hamilton, Colton Hicks, George Ketch, Lincoln Hall, Simeon Respress, David Rodriguez, Anfernee Hanna, Sammy Davis, Gabe Keene, Devonte Allen, Julian Gober, Diego Crotta, Bryan Cope, assistant coach Matt Crotta and Charlie Cody.

When the final horn sounded at Athens Academy Wednesday night, celebrating commenced for the Tallulah Falls boys basketball team, as they took down George Walton Academy (GWA) 64-47 to win their…