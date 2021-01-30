Tallulah Falls boys get back on winning track

Anfernee Hanna looks to knock down a jumper during the Indians’ recent game versus Galloway. In Tuesday’s win at Loganville Christian, Hanna finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points while tying the TFS single-game record for second-most rebounds with 18.

Tallulah Falls’ boys basketball team got back to their winning ways Tuesday night, as they dropped regional foe Loganville Christian Academy (LCA) 64-47 to remain undefeated in regional play…