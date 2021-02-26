Tallulah Falls girls can't slow down Wesleyan in playoff loss

Macy Murdock finishes a layup over three Lady Wolves defenders. Murdock will be one of the returning players looked to for leadership next season with the Lady Indians losing three senior starters. Tallulah Falls’ girls basketball season came to an end Tuesday night with a 63-42 loss to Wesleyan in the opening round of the state playoffs. The Lady Indians started the game without senior… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.