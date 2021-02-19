Tallulah Falls girls fall in region final

Body

In a sold-out Sinkwich Spartan Center, Tallulah Falls couldn’t overcome tournament host Athens Academy in the Region 8A private championship, as they fell 45-35 Tuesday night.

“They came out hot and ready to play,” Indians head coach Brandy Corbett said. “Kudos to them for a great gameplan and the execution of that and they had multiple players who put some points on the board.”

The game was a slugfest for the first three quarters, with neither team able to gain much separation.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Lady Indians went cold from the field for the first 6 1/2 minutes, and Athens Academy scored the first nine points to put the game out of reach.

“Some games they fall and some games they don’t. Credit to Athens Academy for a great defensive game,” Corbett said. “When we have one player in double figures and the rest only combine for 15, it’s going to be a tough night.”

Denike Lightbourne was the only Lady Indian in double figures, as she dropped 20 points and seven rebounds to lead TFS in both categories.

Despite being the away team on the scoreboard, the majority of the crowd were Spartan faithful, and Athens Academy rode the momentum to a 14-5 lead within the game’s first four minutes.

The Lady Spartans’ Meg Williams led the strong charge out of the gate, scoring eight of the team’s first 11 points to give them the early lead.

Even though Athens Academy took the momentum early, TFS clawed back over the last 1:30 of the opening quarter, and they used a 9-2 run to cut their deficit to 16-14 by the end of the quarter.

The Lady Indians kept momentum in their favor as the second quarter began, as an Iray Adeleke layup followed by a Lightbourne three-pointer gave TFS its first lead of the night at 19-16.

“I think Denika really turned it on right there. Tonight we were asking her to do a lot offensively in addition to doing a lot defensively, and that makes you tired,” Corbett said. “I think she was able to get some steals and score in transition out of our half-court defense.”

Unfortunately those were the last points of the quarter for the Lady Indians, as the game turned into a defensive slugfest for the remainder of the quarter. However, Athens Academy mustered seven points over the final five minutes to take a 23-19 advantage to the locker room.

Though both offenses picked up after halftime, TFS never managed to regain the lead despite cutting it to a single point three times in the third quarter.

Entering the fourth, the Lady Indians trailed by just three, but their offensive struggles reemerged to allow the Lady Spartans to take the game.

“We missed a good many layups and some free throws, and we had some opportunities throughout the game,” Corbett said. “I think they executed a great game plan, and we just came up short. The effort was there but the execution was not.”

With the loss, the Lady Indians (16-7, 7-2) enter the state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 8A private and will host their first-round matchup Tuesday.

“We’ve just got to be hopeful that maybe there’s a reason we need to be in the bracket where we will be now and prepare for that first game at our place,” Corbett said.

TFS will host the third-place finisher from Region 5A private, but that opponent and the game’s starting time hadn’t been decided at press time.