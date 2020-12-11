Tallulah Falls golfer Hall signs Division-I scholarship at Troy

Brinson Hall (center) signed a letter of intent to continue her golf career at Troy University with her parents Stacy (left) and Ivy Hall (right) by her side. Hall is the third Indian to sign a D-I scholarship this year, joining classmates Maggie Jackson (Wofford, golf) and Katy Corbett (Mercer, volleyball). Photo by BRIAN CARTER/Submitted

Brinson Hall’s love of golf started seven years ago when her dad, Stacy, first introduced her to the game. Over that time, she has participated in many tournaments and practice sessions to sharpen…