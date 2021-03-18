Tallulah Falls' Jackson, Hall hope to cap historic alliance with a title

Tallulah Falls’ Brinson Hall (left) and Maggie Jackson warm up before their match on Monday afternoon. The pair of seniors are Division I college commits and among the state’s top linksters. Look at a scorecard from nearly any Tallulah Falls women’s golf match from the past few years, and pretty soon you’ll notice a trend with Brinson Hall and Maggie Jackson’s names standing out as… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.