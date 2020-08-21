Tallulah Falls runners hope for another historic season

Body

Fresh off making history last season, Tallulah Falls’ varsity boys cross country team returns one of the top runners in the state in 2020.

Junior Evan Prince, who finished third in the area and fifth at state in 2019 as a sophomore, continues to lead the TFS varsity team by example.

The boys squad consists of a strong group of runners, including Prince, Grey Bourlet, and Walker Bailey. The program finished ninth at the state meet last season, and despite losing recently graduated Chris Geiger, should be able to duplicate that success in 2020.

“The external goal is to place higher at state and to improve significantly from last year,” TFS cross county coach Scott Neal said.“Internal team quests are to strengthen fortitude together, develop distinct leadership and role accountability, and create fun! The goal is to utilize the external and internal goals to create a consistent discipline that is the motivation to see how good each member and the team can be.”

The varsity teams open the season on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Northeast Georgia XC Championships in Athens, and the first home meet is slated for Sept. 8 for the annual Cookies ‘n Quotes XC Festival.

GIRLS VARSITY

The girls cross country team in 2020 aims to build off last season’s historic finish at state.

After coming in 12th at the state meet in 2019, Tallulah Falls School returns much of its leading runners from last season. Even then, the team is still considered young, as there are no current seniors on the roster.

Gone is top runner Sophie Alexander, who finished 38th at state and 9th in the area. However, junior Lucy Alexander (state 36th, area 13th) has put in the work to be even better.

Neal expects others like Emma Jackson, Kate Trotter, and freshman Jenna Chesser to have breakout seasons.

Neal said the team has worked to improve pacing.

“We want to build upon last year’s historic season by forging together, creating memorable opportunities and leaving grateful for a season with lifelong lessons, personal satisfaction, and team success,” Neal said.

The girls open the 2020 season in Athens at the Northeast Georgia XC Championships on Saturday, Aug. 22. The first home meet is the annual Cookies ‘n Quotes XC Festival on Sept. 8.

– This article was written by Brian Carter of Tallulah Falls School.