Tallulah Falls sweeps Prince Avenue

By (not verified) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer

Denika Lightbourne scored 14 points with five steals, four rebounds and three assists last Saturday in the Lady Indians’ home win over Prince Avenue Christian.

The Tallulah Falls School girls hoopsters won their Region 8-A Private opener and the boys rose to 2-0 in league play last Saturday by defeating visiting Prince Avenue Christian. The Lady…