Tallulah Falls volleyball eyes big things in 2020

Fresh off a fifth straight state playoff run in 2019, the Tallulah Falls School varsity volleyball program nears the beginning of a 2020 season that is sure to be a great one.

Matt Heyl enters his third year over the varsity program after coaching the team to a record 31 wins in 2018 and 22 last season. The 2018 team finished as runner-up in the area, and made its first-ever Sweet 16 appearance. The 2019 Lady Indians were again runner-up in the area, and fell in the opening round of the state tournament.

The drop in win total from 2018 to 2019 had nothing to do with lack of talent or desire.

“We went for a more difficult strength of schedule rating last year and finished just above .500 with a 22-20 record,” says Heyl. “We lost in the first round to North Cobb Christian in three very close sets.”

Looking ahead to 2020, there are a couple of big holes for the team to fill.

“We lost our record-breaking setter Kate Blackburn,” Heyl said. “She broke every setting record set and our aces record. We also lost one of our go-to outside hitters Lillie Free.”

Without those two on the court, the Lady Indians will have to have some other players step up.

The team will rely even more on senior Katy Corbett, who returns after a sensational junior year that saw her win BLITZ Player of the Year.

“She will have a lot on her shoulders hitting outside,” Heyl said. “Teams are expecting her, so it will be tough.”

TFS also returns Rebekah Jennings, who led the team in serve/receive rating last year. Senior Abby Carlan will be called on to receive more sets than ever before as well. After a fantastic freshman year by Sarah Jennings, Heyl hopes that she has a big impact passing and hitting outside opposite Corbett. Rising freshman Addy McCoy should also see some pretty good playing time, and Heyl expects her to improve throughout the year.

Heyl points to his senior leadership and ability to block as the strengths of the team in 2020. Areas of focus include determining whether a one- or two-setter system will be used, and the development of hitters all around.

The Lady Indians open the 2020 slate at North Forsyth on August 11 in a tri-match with North Forsyth, Flowery Branch, and Lumpkin County. The first home match is scheduled for Thursday, August 20 against Jefferson and Cherokee Bluff.

The JV volleyball team went 9-29 last season, but head coach Matt Crotta anticipates that the team will have a much more successful season this time around.

“We not only hope, but also expect to be one of the top teams in our division this season,” Crotta said.

This article was contributed by Brian Carter of Tallulah Falls School.