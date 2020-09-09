Tallulah Falls volleyball picking up wins, momentum

Body

After a weeklong break, Tallulah Falls volleyball team picked up where it left off by securing two victories over state-ranked Rabun and White counties Thursday night.

In the first match of the evening versus Class 3A No. 6 White County, the Lady Indians fell behind 14-11 to the Warriors. But a timely 8-0 run gave TFS a 19-14 lead that they never surrendered en route to taking the set 25-20.

The second set was more of the same with the two teams trading blows in the early part of the set. However TFS soon found its groove and rattled off eight consecutive points to make the score 13-6 and take control of the match.

From there, TFS continued to drop in point after point to take the set 25-13 and win the match.

LADY INDIANS 2, RABUN COUNTY 0

TFS turned in another strong showing against Class 2A No. 9 Rabun County, as they took down the Wildcats in straight sets.

In the first set, the Lady Indians jumped out to a big lead before cruising to a dominant 25-9 win.

Rebekah Jennings led the charge, as she dropped in several difficult serves that led to points for the Lady Indians.

In the second set, TFS jumped out to a 15-8 lead, but Rabun County found its stride and cut the lead to 19-15 late in the set. From there, the Lady Inians put together a 6-2 run to win the set and take the match.

TFS (7-10) beat Rabun County again Tuesday along with Franklin County, but statistics were unavailable at press time.