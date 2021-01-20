Body

A celebration of life for Alan Barr "Don" Donnelly, 85, of Clarkesville, will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Roy Ash Community Room located at 89 Jarrard St., Cleveland, 30528, located behind United Community Bank.

Mr. Donnelly passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Born Nov. 14, 1939, in Colorado, Alan was the son of the late Lester Beach and Catherine Marie Thorne Donnelly.

He was self-employed as a private investigator and a polygraph examiner. Mr. Donnelly was a veteran of the United States Marines.

Mr. Donnelly is survived by his wife, Pat Morrell-Donnelly of Clarkesville; son, Steven Anton Donnelly of California; son, Craig Alan Lester Donnelly (Sherry) of Cleveland; grandson, Cooper Alan Donnelly; granddaughter, Grace Dinnison Donnelly; granddaughter, Shanie Alfrey (Aaron) and sister, Beverly Virginia Sacks of Denver, Colorado.

Send online condolences to memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements.