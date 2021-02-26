Body

Memorial services for Alfred Tyson Martin, 73, of Lilburn, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in Baldwin City Cemetery.

Mr. Martin went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Born March 27, 1947, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late William and Texanna Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leona Martin; brother, Richard Martin; sisters, Norine Greenley, Eulala Twombley, and Mary Ann Richardson; and granddaughter, Victoria Martin.

Mr. Martin was a member of Baldwin Baptist Church. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force with 25 years of loyal and dedicated service to his country. After his discharge, he gave service to the state of Georgia with the Department of Transportation for another 20 years.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Deborah G. Martin of Lilburn; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Kara Martin of Lula, and Christopher and Jana Martin of Lilburn; sister, Hazel Cook of Alto; two brothers, Ronald Martin of Lula, and Brantley Martin of Oakwood; and five grandchildren, Rylee Martin, Bennett Martin, Madeline Martin, Piper Martin, and Finley Martin.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.