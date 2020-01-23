Body

A memorial service for Alice Erlandsen Granberry, 86 of Hamilton, will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 26, with the family visitation at 3 p.m. at River of Life, 8060 U.S. Hwy 27, Hamilton.

Mrs. Granberry passed away at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Dec. 29, 2019.

Born Sept. 6, 1933, in Freeport, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Auslaug Erlandsen. She grew up in New York with her siblings Frank, Helen (Dixie), and Signe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank; sister, Signe Steinbach; daughters, Janine Kraft and Nancy Caldwell.

She graduated from Freeport High School in 1951 where she was a member of The National Honor Society and the ROTC. She attended The First Church of the Nazarene where she met and married Cliff Kraft. Together Alice and Cliff had six children, Nancy, Jim, David, Janine, Wendy and Cheryl. The family moved to Florida, Virginia, and then to Georgia following Cliff's career as a block mason. They always attended a First Church of the Nazarene wherever they lived. Alice sang in the choir and was always helping with the youth. At Atlanta First Church she was the event director and head of the Sunday school classes. Most recently she was a member of River of Life church in Hamilton. She volunteered at Damascus House celebrating birthdays with the ladies and at Senica helping to provide a baby shower for the expectant mothers.

Alice's hobbies included singing, square dancing, gardening, flower arranging, cake decorating, baking, gold leafing picture frames, sewing, knitting, furniture reupholstering and jewelry making. In Tucker, she was a part of the Tucker Garden club. She was able to have various jobs using her talents. Her most recent employer was the Department of Natural Resources. She had previously worked at Unicoi State Park, Hardman Farms and in Manchester she worked at FDR's Little White House as a guide.

Alice sang in the choir in Piedmont College's choral and then in Columbus in the choral at Schwab school of music at Columbus State University. Alice previously lived in Clarksville with her husband of 13 years, Jim Granberry, where they had started a square dance club called the Swinging Hearts and had been a member of the Acey Duecy square dance club.

Alice was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known by her friends and family as a strong woman.

She is survived by sister, Helen (Dixie) Oliver; sons, Jim Kraft, and David Kraft; daughters, Wendy Needham and Cheryl Bunn; grandchildren, Justin Needham, Jessica Kraft, Jeffrey Caldwell, Ami Spicer, Marion Whitley, and Hannah Kraft; great-grandchildren Mille Caldwell and Annalen Spicer.

Flowers will be accepted, or you can make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Alice.

