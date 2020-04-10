Body

No formal services for Alice Jane McMillian Scroggs, 82, of Baldwin, will be held.

Ms. Scroggs went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Born June 29, 1937, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late William Frank and Elizabeth Taylor McMillian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Frances McMillian Ivie Blackburn; brother, William Edgar McMillian; and grandson, Tristan Ray Scroggs.

Surviving relatives include son, Andy Scroggs of Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Rex and Leah Chosewood of Alto; daughter, Karen Scroggs of Pendergrass; son, Scott Scroggs of Alto; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that all donations be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607, or to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital by visiting stjude.org/givehope.

