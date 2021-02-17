Body

Funeral services for Alice Jean Duff, 88, of Cornelia, were held Tuesday, Feb. 16, in the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Duff passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Born March 2, 1932, in Dahlonega, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Maudell Waldon Pruitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Duff Sr.; and two sons, Phillip and Steve Duff.

Alice was a member of Hillside Baptist Church.

Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Libby and Spot Crawford of Cornelia; her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Denise Duff of Clarkesville; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Duff of Gainesville; her beloved sister, Shirley Carlisle of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Andy and Pooja Duff of Gainesville, Mandee and Cordero Davis of Demorest, Megan and Kerry Peyton of Cornelia, and Travis and Lisa Duff of Cumming; her treasures were her great-grandchildren, Avery Peyton, Deacon Peyton, Kenslie Rae Davis, and Kyla Rose Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Habersham County Wall of Honor for Veterans, P. O. Box 298, Demorest, GA 30535.

Arrangements are entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, Demorest.