Funeral services for Alvin Eugene "Gene" Thompson, 77, of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, were held Sunday, Feb. 28, at Providence Baptist Church with Dr. Don Drawdy and the Rev. Clyde Webb officiating. Interment followed the service in the church cemetery.

Mr. Thompson passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Born July 18, 1943, in Clayton, he was the son of the late Alvin George "Peabody" and Sue Gilstrap Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Timothy Eugene Thompson; grandson, Mitchell Lee Thompson; and brother, Earl Lester Thompson.

He was a Habersham county native and was co-owner and operator of Thompson Trucking and later worked for Circle H Shavings. Mr. Thompson was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Pauline Swafford Thompson of the Batesville Community; daughter, Sherry Thompson (Michael Smith) of Clarkesville; sister, Allene Thompson Bell of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Heather Kirkum of Clarkesville, Robert Kirkum of St. Louis, Missouri, Chastity Love of Lavonia, Timmy Love of Demorest, and Dawson Simmons of Clarkesville; great-grandchildren, Madison, Dani and Timmy Thompson, Zachary and Andi Lovell, and Keagan and Jaxen Fortson; nephew, Mark Purdy; and numerous extended family and friends.

An online guest book is available for the Thompson family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.