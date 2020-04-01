Body

No formal services for Ancel Welborn Roach, 79, of the Hollywood Community in Clarkesville, are planned at this time.

Mr. Roach passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.

Born March 8, 1941, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late John Thomas and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Welborn Roach.

Mr. Roach was of the Christian faith and was retired from North Georgia Technical College, where he worked in maintenance.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Linda Lovell Roach of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Michael Short of Clarkesville; son and daughter-in-law, John and Dawn Roach of Toccoa; grandchildren, Ryan Roach, Taylor Roach and Caden Short; sisters, Ann Kenyon of Jacksonville, Florida, and Elizabeth Hutto of Macon.

