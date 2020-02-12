Body

Funeral services for Angela Faye "Angie" Gibby, 48, of Clarkesville, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Chad Parham and the Rev. Scott Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Gibby passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Born Oct. 17, 1971, in Demorest, she was a daughter of Marilyn Higgins Foster of Cornelia, and the late Roger Gibby. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Charlotte Higgins and uncle, Phil Higgins.

Angie worked for Baker & Taylor in Commerce and was of the Baptist faith. She was a kind-hearted person, wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and the best "GiGi" to her niece and nephews.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her sisters, Bridgette Foster of Cornelia, and Deidre Foster of Flowery Branch; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chance and Kellie Foster of Conyers; Rodney and Christina Foster of Clarkesville; grandmother, Faye Higgins of Cornelia; niece, Katie Foster; nephews, Austin Guzman and Dylan Foster; aunts and uncle, Pam and Kevin Shelnut of Cleveland, Ginger Higgins Gunn of Cornelia, Phyllis Higgins of Cornelia; uncle and aunt, Wayne and Elaine Higgins of Cornelia; numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.

An online guest book is available and may be viewed at hillsidememorialchapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.