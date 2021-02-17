Body

Funeral mass services for Angela Irene Provine, 76, of Clarkesville, were held Wednesday, Feb. 17, at St. Mark Catholic Church with Father Jose Luis Ayala Hernandez officiating.

Mrs. Provine passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Born Oct. 5, 1944, in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Grace Delcomyn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Delcomyn.

Mrs. Provine attended St. Mark Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Murray D. Provine; daughters and their husbands, Michelle Provine-Sterner and Daryl Sterner, and Francie and Keith Keene; a son and his wife, David and Stephanie Provine; grandchildren, Brianna, Ian, MacKenzie "Zie," Chase, Elijah, Amellia, Josiah, Sanson, Isabeau, and Gabriel.

Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, Demorest.