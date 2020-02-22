Body

A memorial service for Angela S. Cowart , 66, will be held at The Torch Worship Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 3 p.m. with the Reverend Mike Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends at the Torch prior to the service from 2 until 3 p.m.

Ms. Cowart passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 after recently being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Born Dec. 26, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Avery Coy Sosebee Sr., and Evelyn Southerland Sosebee Howard. Angie was a christian and found joy in helping others. As a member of The Torch Worship Center, she volunteered with many groups in the community. This was also reflected in her career as a business technology instructor at North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville. She loved teaching her students and working with her coworkers.

Survivors include her loving daughters, April Anderson (Matt Huey and granddaughter, Mia); and Alisa Gaskill (Shane and granddaughter Alivia). Sister, Pam Barrett, brother-in-law, Steve Barrett of Cornelia; brothers, Avery Coy Sosebee, Jr., and his wife Tina of Martin; Chester Sosebee, and his wife, Carole of Athens and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Missions Ministry at www.thetorch.net or support her love of animals by donating to Habersham County Animal Care, 130 Jacobs Way, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

An online registry is available at www.caringbridge.org/visit/angiecowart. Her family is finding great comfort in the comments there after this unexpected loss.