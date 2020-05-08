Body

A private family graveside service for Ann Clark Brown, 74, of Baldwin, will be held at Mtn. View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chad Parker and the Rev. James Harvey officiating.

Mrs. Brown passed away Monday, May 4, 2020.

Born Jan. 9, 1946, in Alto, she was a daughter of the late Winford Dewey and Eva Mae Wade Clark. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Reba Nell Brown.

Mrs. Brown was a biscuit maker at the Dairy Queen in Cornelia. She was an unselfish giver of love to everyone and was affectionately known as Ma Brown or Granny Brown. Mrs. Brown was a faithful member of Mtn. View Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, J. Truman Brown of Baldwin; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Kecia Brown of Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Calvin Church of Baldwin; grandchildren, Brandy Brown and fiancé, Jay Thomason, Sean Avery Brown, Zeier Church, Brooks Sizemore, and Peyton Chambers; and several nieces and nephews.

A drop in reception will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, in the fellowship hall of Mtn. View Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mtn. View Baptist Church, 1035 Harmony Church Road, Baldwin, GA 30511, or to Banks County Special Olympics, 1989 Historic Homer Highway, Commerce, GA 30529.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.