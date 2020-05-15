Body

Private graveside services for Ann Kinney Poole, 83, of Tucker, formerly of Demorest, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Poole went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Born April 6, 1937, in Habersham County, she was the daughter of the late M. Lynn and Lola Kimbrell Kinney.

She spent most of her career working for the Internal Revenue Service. After retirement she spent many hours planning Military Reunions for her uncles. Ann was known as "Grannie Annie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had an enjoyment to travel, never meeting a stranger. She stayed in touch with many people she met with in her travels for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Rex Poole of Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Robin Poole of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Kimberly Ciccaglione and Bryan of Grayson, Kris Poole and Nikki of Clermont, and Kyle Poole of Tucker; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Ryleigh, and Claire; brother, Harrison Kinney and Joan of Clermont; Kim Ellis and Shane; Crystal Kinney; Alison Kinney; and Valerie Kinney.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia for the care shown to Ms. Ann in the last several days.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.