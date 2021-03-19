Body

Funeral services for Anna Pauline Chitwood, 87, of Mauldin, South Carolina, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at East Georgia Road Baptist Church, Simpsonville, with Pastor Brian Ellison officiating. Burial will follow in Cannon-Byrd Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service.

Mrs. Chitwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Born April 3, 1933, in Cornelia, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Josie Garrett Hunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Felma Chitwood Jr.; three brothers, James, Tommy, and Kenneth Hunter; and sister, Marie Purcell.

She is survived by her sons and their families, Ricky (Kathy), Mike (Sissy), and Stanley (Christine); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby and David Hunter.

Cannon-Byrd Funeral Home of Fountain Inn, South Carolina is serving the family.