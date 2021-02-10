Body

Private family services for Anne Marie Bilbrey Walters, 47, were held Dec. 31, 2020.

Mrs. Walters passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

Born May 26, 1973, in Tampa, Florida, she was the daughter of Croom and Jeanne Bilbrey of Clarkesville. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brian Peter Bilbrey, by six days. They were a brother and sister who were extremely close.

When Anne was six, she and her family moved to Lilburn. She graduated from Parkview High School in 1991, and then DeKalb Community College. She moved to Habersham County in 1999, and finished her college education at Piedmont College, where she graduated with honors with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She taught in Stephens County for two years and then decided to pursue other endeavors and worked for several years as the office manager of a wholesale jewelry company. Anne fought a brave battle with a debilitating disease for the last seven years of her life.

Survivors include her most precious treasure, her daughter, Sarah Marie Walters; her loving parents, Croom and Jeanne Bilbrey of Clarkesville; sister-in-law, Lesley H. Bilbrey of Knoxville, Tennessee; two nieces, Evelyn Bilbrey and Nora Bilbrey; one nephew Philip Bilbrey, all of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Anne was of the Catholic faith. If so desired, please make any donations to St. Mark Catholic Church, Clarkesville.

