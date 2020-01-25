Body

The family of Anthony William "Tony" Ellison, 62, of Clarkesville, will hold a time of remembrance and visitation Saturday, Jan. 25, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Alleys Chapel Community Church, Clarkesville.

Mr. Ellison passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Born Aug. 9, 1957, in Habersham County, Tony was the son of Nellaree Wheeler Ellison and the late William Hal Ellison Jr.

Tony was employed by Tencate where he was a fixer. He was a member of the Northeast Georgia Antique Auto Club and he enjoyed working on classic cars and motorcycles. Tony was a member of Alleys Chapel Community Church.

Survivors include daughters, Jamie Leigh Ellison Holbrooks (Chad) of Clarkesville, and Jessica Dawn Speed of Demorest; mother, Nellaree Wheeler Ellison of Clarkesville; sisters, Teresa "Terrie" Ellison Wade (Wesley) of Clarkesville, Sharon Ellison Miller (Brian) of Clarkesville, Melanie Ellison Cunningham (Bart) of Clarkesville and Laural Leigh Ellison of Clarkesville; as well as seven grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville.