In loving memory of a wonderful son, husband, father, friend, co-worker, and advisor.

Arthur Jarrett Simpson, 91, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Born Dec. 12, 1928, in Brevard, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Ruth Smith Simpson and George Dewey Simpson.

He was blessed with a positive outlook and a deep desire to succeed.

He married the love of his life and is survived by his wife, Bernice Bunny Hayes Simpson; a son, William Jarrett Simpson (68); and a daughter, Donna Marleen Simpson Mason (66). Also, his dog, Noodles whom he rescued nine years ago.

Bob enjoyed a 35-year career with the Kellogg sales company, that led to travels across the country. He was gifted with an ability to relate to others and often helping those he didn't know when he saw the need.

He will be deeply missed but never forgotten by his family. Our hearts will hold him dear. Our love for him is everlasting.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at habershamcrematory.com.

Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.